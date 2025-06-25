Who Owns the Game? Breaking Down Spanish Football’s TV Rights

Every year football fans eagerly wait for big competitions to cheer on their favourite club and players, but Spanish football TV rights mean that the only way to watch matches is through broadcasters who have permission to stream those matches live. In this article, we outline who holds the TV rights for Spanish football matches and what fans feel about that.

What are the Spanish Football TV Rights and Why They Matter

Football TV rights are a legal agreement that allows broadcasters to stream live football matches. With this, streaming platforms and broadcasters can generate plenty of revenue from popular competitions like La Liga.

The company who holds the rights can decide how and where football fans can watch the match – apps, TV, or other platforms. They can even plan for streaming through VPN for fans living outside their home region. With geoblocking and split broadcast deals, TV rights have become more complicated than ever.

Why TV rights matter

TV rights matter as they help broadcasters generate more money for clubs, which they can use to power modern football in Spain and worldwide. The money generated from popular leagues such as La Liga is used as the primary source of funding for clubs, and in turn, player salaries, youth academies, and much more.

TV rights not only determine who can watch matches but it is also the amount of revenue available to better future of football. Put simply, TV rights shape the global visibility of Spanish football and its spending power.

Current TV Rights Deal in Spain

This year, Movistar+ (Telefónica) and DAZN have the TV rights to stream domestic La Liga. The contract under which they got the permission will run through the 2026–27 season. According to this, Movistar+ shows five matches per matchday and has the exclusive rights to three full matchdays each season.

On the other hand, DAZN broadcasts the remaining five matches and has full integration with Movistar+. It means subscribers of any platform can access all matches of soccer in Spain from one platform. Also, current pay-TV broadcaster Premier Sports has also picked up the broadcasting rights to the final stages of the Copa del Rey.

What’s New or Changing Now?

One of the biggest changes that will happen in 2025 in Spanish football TV rights is the introduction of free-to-air La Liga matches. In compliance with Spanish law introduced in 2022, DAZN secured TV rights to broadcast one free La Liga match per matchday, which replaces the previous coverage of Mediapro. This new FTA (free-to-air) rule runs through 2027.

In early 2025, La Liga launched a new tender for international free-to-air rights to target the UK market after ITV’s contract expired. Mediapro has picked up the free-to-air rights package to LaLiga for the next two seasons. DAZN has also started broadcasting Segunda matches in the Portuguese and Italian markets. This shows how the craze for Spanish football is expanding globally.

How Football Fans React

To watch La Liga or other matches, football fans in Spain need multiple subscriptions, so that they can watch all matches per matchday. They either need to subscribe to both Movistar+ and DAZN, or get a Movistar+ bundle that includes DAZN integration. This means now fans need to pay a high price, which is a real matter of concern for them. It is possible that many football fans may start using a VPN to stream matches using Spanish platforms.

Reactions from Broadcasters and the Public

DAZN Iberia CEO Oscar Vilda and Telefonica’s CEO Cristina Burzako welcomed the new free-to-air deal. But, the football supporters express frustration over having to juggle multiple subscriptions. The mandated free match per weekend has been a small win, but many fans argue that it is not enough especially when broadcasters will make heavy revenue from streaming such big matches.

Closing Words

With time, the broadcasting model of Spanish football is evolving. There is a mix of telecom giants, digital streamers, and free access services. For international viewers, VPNs can be a great option to enjoy their favourite league and to get full access to La Liga content.