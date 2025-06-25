The great individual rivalry of the 21st century, and perhaps even in the history of football, if there is one battle that commands star power, it is that between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The pair defined El Clasico for nine thrilling years, and Saudi Arabia are hoping to pit the two against each other again.

Both appear to be attempting to make the World Cup in 2026, and were Portugal and Argentina to face each other, that could be the final ever clash between the two. However Saudi Arabia are keen to pit the pair against each other again at club level.

Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Al-Nassr

After several weeks of doubt over his future, it appears Ronaldo is set to remain at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who says that an agreement is in place for Ronaldo to extend his deal at Al-Nassr, although it is yet to be decided whether that will run until 2026 or 2027.

Saudi Arabia approach Lionel Messi

Meanwhile Messi will be focused on Inter Miami’s Club World Cup Round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain this weekend, but as per Al-Midan Sports (via Sport), Saudi Arabia are set to hold talks with his father and agent Jorge Messi. Their information is that Al-Hilal President Fahad bin Nafel is in the United States, and has set a meeting with Messi senior. The idea is to discuss the signing of Messi. His current deal expires at the end of the calendar year.

Saudi have had discussions with Messi previously

When Messi’s contract at PSG expired, Saudi Arabia was one of the destinations to make him an offer. The Gulf State have sought to associate with Messi on a number of occasions, and Messi is a long-term ambassador for the Saudi tourism board.