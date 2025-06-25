Real Madrid may look to make a big sale after spending big on Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras and a new midfielder, and should this be the case, Rodrygo Goes would be a leading candidate to be moved on.

Rodrygo has been unhappy at Real Madrid for a while, although it is still believed that he is not yet seeking a move away. But if things do not improve for him, his stance could change.

But it could be Real Madrid that look to sell him first, rather than wait for the situation to escalate. And if so, Rodrygo would not be short of suitors, with Arsenal leading Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to secure his signature.

Real Madrid prepared to lower Rodrygo Goes asking price

CaughtOffside have now released further details on the situation, revealing that Real Madrid are currently asking for €110m to do business. But there is a belief at Arsenal that a deal could be done for €80-85m.

Arsenal are desperate to sign Rodrygo this summer, with their interest being led by head coach Mikel Arteta. The Gunners had previously been after Nico Williams, but with the Athletic Club winger expected to join Barcelona, they have moved on to the Real Madrid man as his alternative.

Real Madrid’s current asking price of €110m would be too much for Arsenal, who have already agreed a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. But were the price to come down during negotiations, they would be prepared to strike.

Rodrygo is facing an uncertain future at Real Madrid. The arrival of Franco Mastantuono means that he has even more competition for his place in the line-up, where he was already fighting with Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz. As such, there could be chances for him to move on.