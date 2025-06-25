Real Madrid have already signed two defenders this summer in Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with a third set to follow in Alvaro Carreras. And there could be more to come at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It’s no secret that Real Madrid have an interest in a second Liverpool player: Ibrahima Konate. The France international is well-liked within the offices of Valdebebas, and with his contract expiring in 12 months’ time, there could be a similar opportunity to the one with Alexander-Arnold.

In recent days, it has been reported that Konate has turned down Liverpool’s first offer of a new contract, which will only increase optimism within Real Madrid of signing him. The plan is to pick him up next summer as a free agent, but there are chances for a deal to be done in 2025.

Real Madrid willing to sign Ibrahima Konate this summer

As reported by CaughtOffside, Real Madrid are willing to sign Konate now, but they have set a maximum price of £25m to get a deal done with Liverpool. The Premier League champions would not consider accepting this amount, as they would want at least £40m to let the 26-year-old leave now.

Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race for Konate, and they could have an advantage over Real Madrid in that it would allow him to return to his native France with the reigning European champions. However, Los Blancos officials will not be overly concerned about this, as they believe the lure of joining them is enough for any player in world football.

It will be very interesting to see how the situation with Konate plays out. Liverpool desperately want to keep him, but if a new contract cannot be agreed before the final few weeks of the summer transfer window, there is a chance that they put him on the market.