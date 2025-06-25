Luis Figo wants Real Madrid to steal 22-year-old away from Barcelona

Real Madrid have been busy in the summer transfer market, with deals for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono already done. Alvaro Carreras is also expected to join after the Club World Cup, but that may not be the last of their spending.

Luis Figo wants Real Madrid to sign Nico Williams

A new midfielder could arrive, but according to a cult hero, Real Madrid should also look to sign an additional attacker – that being Nico Williams. Those are the views of Luis Figo, who recently spoke to Diario AS.

“There are many players I like. I would sign Nico Williams, for sure. He is a gem. And his price seems affordable to me, considering the money that is spent nowadays. He would be a good signing because of the quality he has, and also because of his youth.”

Figo, who was a winger himself during his playing days, compared himself to Williams.

“We’re different players. He’s a player I like a lot because of his position. I like wingers, as it was where I played better (in my own career). But I wasn’t as fast as him, I wish I had been so fast.”

Real Madrid had been linked with Williams a few weeks ago, but they have since discarded him as a target following the arrival of Mastantuono. They could change their stance if Rodrygo Goes were to depart, but the Athletic winger has already made it clear that he wants to join Barcelona this summer – and that deal should be finalised in the next couple of weeks.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid conduct any more business after the expected signing of Carreras. There is scope for more additions, but the money may not be spared by the club’s hierarchy.