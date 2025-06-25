Real Madrid saw their Club World Cup victory over Pachuca overshadowed by allegations of racism made by Antonio Rudiger, and FIFA have now taken the next step in their efforts to discover the truth of the situation.

UEFA looking into Gustavo Cabral as part of investigation

During the match in Charlotte, Rudiger claimed that Gustavo Cabral had called him a “black s***”. These allegations were denied by the Pachuca player, but the FIFA protocol on these matters was activated. An investigation was started, and now it has been reported by COPE (via Sport), that Cabral is being looked into by world football’s governing body.

FIFA are determined to get to the bottom of things, which is why their investigation has progressed in the last 24 hours. It has not been ruled out that witnesses, such as those involved in the match for either side, will be called to testify. But for now, no definitive decision has been made.

Real Madrid are standing behind Rudiger in this matter, whom they believe wholeheartedly. And it’s not the first time that they have had to do so with one of their players, with superstar winger Vinicius Junior having been subjected to racist abuse on several occasions over the last few years.

It is not clear when a resolution will come, with FIFA determined to ensure that everything is looked into before they make their decision. It is unlikely that it will happen in the coming days, and there is no reason for anything to be rushed given that Pachuca have already been knocked out of the Club World Cup, so any punishment that comes the way of Cabral would not have an effect on the ongoing tournament.

For now, the investigation that FIFA are undertaking is ongoing, and will remain that way until a definitive outcome is reached.