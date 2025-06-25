Real Madrid have already completed three summer signings, and it is expected that a fourth will arrive in the coming weeks. Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold are already in Xabi Alonso’s squad, with Franco Mastanuono set to arrive in August upon turning 18. And the fourth addition should be Alvaro Carreras.

Carreras has been strongly linked with Real Madrid for weeks, but a deal was not completed in time for the Club World Cup. This greatly disappointed the player, who is said to be desperate to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu, where he would compete with Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia to be the starting left-back.

Rui Costa provides update on Real Madrid’s Carreras pursuit

But as it turns out, Benfica are now saying that Real Madrid have yet to submit any offer to sign Carreras. As per Marca, this was revealed by their president, Rui Costa.

“Let them make us a proposal. None have arrived so far. If they do, we’ll see what happens. Now is not the time and it will not be until the tournament and our participation are over. Until that moment we will not have to talk about anything. Carreras is here with us.”

Previously, Costa had stated that proposals had arrived for Carreras, but they were not to Benfica’s liking. The Portuguese side, who defeated Bayern Munich 1-0 on Tuesday to progress to the Club World Cup knockout stages as winners of their group, are reportedly determined to receive €50m for any sale, but this price is not currently being considered by Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid can get a deal done for Carreras at the Club World Cup. The process of negotiating with Benfica will not make things easy, so they may need to be patient.