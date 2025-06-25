Real Madrid have so far been much more focused on incomings than outgoings this summer, with the arrivals of Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and of course, new manager Xabi Alonso dominating the headlines. As was the case last summer though, there is uncertainty over the future of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The Ukrainian shot-stopper burst onto the scene last season, after Thibaut Courtois was ruled out long-term with a knee injury. His heroics in the Champions League, including a penalty shootout-winning save against Manchester City played a crucial role in Los Blancos lifting the 2024 title. However after losing his spot to the again fit Courtois for the final, Lunin was said to be open to a departure.

Contract renewal for Lunin

Lunin was thought to be seeking an exit, and despite having just a year left on his deal, agreed to a contract extension with Los Blancos until 2030. That deal was agreed after Lunin hired Jorge Mendes as his agent, but the word has been that the contract renewal allowed Lunin to stay at the club this season if no offers satisfied his requirments. Real Madrid for their part protected their negotiating position, but are open to letting him go for a fee of around €20-25m.

Real Oviedo emerge as fresh suitor

As per Television Publica de Asturias (via MD), Real Oviedo are reportedly keen on signing him this summer. They would be interested in a loan deal for Lunin, who spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan at the Carlos Tartiere. It remains to be seen whether Lunin would be open to the move, or whether Real Madrid would allow him to leave on loan.

They would presumably look to bring in an alternative as a back-up to the ageing Courtois, and if there is little financial gain, they may see little benefit in the move. On the other hand, he could increase his value on the market. Through spring, Manchester United were linked to Lunin, but those links have gone quiet.