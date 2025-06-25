Real Betis sources deny Johnny Cardoso agreement with Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are believed to be very close to signing Johnny Cardoso, as a deal with Real Betis has reportedly been agreed. But this information has now been disputed by those in Andalusia.

It was reported on Tuesday that Atleti and Betis had agreed a deal for Cardoso worth in excess of €30m. And this has since been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who has stated that final details will be agreed upon on Wednesday, after which everything can be finalised.

Real Betis refute reports of Atletico Madrid agreement

But while there is confidence on the side of Atleti that everything is all-but done, Betis sources are saying that the reality is much different. As per ED, there is still no agreement on a transfer fee between the two clubs, with Los Verdiblancos holding firm on their €40m valuation of the United States international.

The report has also revealed that Betis have received higher offers from Serie A clubs, with some willing to reach the €40m they are asking for. But for now, it is clear that Cardoso prefers to stay in La Liga with Atletico, whom he has already agreed personal terms with.

Atleti are determined to finalise the signing of a new defensive midfielder, which is an area that head coach Diego Simeone has wanted addressed for over 12 months. Cardoso would be an excellent addition in this regard, although it is yet to be seen whether a deal will be done due to these conflicting reports.

The money received from selling Cardoso will be very handy for Betis, who are looking to raise funds to be able to afford signing Antony on a permanent basis from Manchester United. But they will also need to replace the 23-year-old in the event that he does indeed make the move to Atleti this summer.