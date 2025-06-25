For weeks, speculation has surrounded Barcelona forward Ansu Fati and a potential departure this summer. It appears that move is on the verge of being done, and President Joan Laporta has confirmed that an exit is imminent – if all goes to plan.

After a tough season under Hansi Flick, where Fati was fit for most of the season, but featured for just 289 minutes, the young forward has come round to Barcelona’s way of thinking. Both sides now consider departure best, as he seeks to get his career back on track following a series of injuries.

AS Monaco deal on the verge of being completed

Monaco are the side that are on the verge of securing his signature. After it was revealed that Barcelona intend to extend his contract before sending him out on loan, Sempre Barca quote a report from Sport claiming that Monaco will have an option to buy of just €11m. Barcelona would then have a right of first refusal at €28m should they wish to buy him back.

Fati will undergo a medical with Monaco on Thursday say MD, following holidays in New York City and Uruguay, and is scheduled to sign a deal with Monaco on Friday. They will take on 50% of his wages, after Barcelona negotiated them up from 30%.

Joan Laporta confirms Ansu Fati plans

Laporta, attending an event to speak about Barcelona to the club media on Wednesday evening, has confirmed that the move will go ahead.

“If all goes well, we’ll have good news this week and he’ll go to Monaco,” he told Sport.

Fati hoping to get career back on track

Although Fati did miss multiple months through injury both this season and last, he was for the majority, fit. The 22-year-old has has yet to put together a season of 2,000 minutes across his entire career though, and more than anything, will be desperate to get his confidence back on the pitch.