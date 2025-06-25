Barcelona confirm date for return to Spotify Camp Nou

It has been over two years since Barcelona left the Spotify Camp Nou, but their return to the iconic stadium is now closer than ever, with the club having confirmed the date for their first match back home.

Renovation work on the stadium started back in June 2023, and while Barcelona had hoped to return in November 2024, it was not possible. This was also the case for planned return dates in February and May of this year, but on those occasion, there was no official confirmation of the schedule return to the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona confirm August return to Spotify Camp Nou

Coming back home, feel the vibe pic.twitter.com/5IXYs2RFvW — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 25, 2025

But now there is. On Wednesday, Barcelona published a video on social media in which it was confirmed that they will play their first match back at the Spotify Camp Nou on the 10th of August.

It had initially been expected that Barcelona would return in September after missing previous deadlines, but earlier this week, plans were put in place for a return for the Joan Gamper Trophy on the 10th of August. And given their post, it appears that these plans has been, or will be, approved.

It means that Como will be Barcelona’s first opponents at the newly-renovated Spotify Camp Nou, with Cesc Fabregas’ side set to be confirmed for the Joan Gamper Trophy. The match would have seen a significantly-reduced capacity in normal circumstances, but given the significance, it is likely to be a sell-out.

But it will not be a complete sell-out, given that the Spotify Camp Nou will not be able to run at full capacity until all renovation work is complete – and this is not expected to happen until 2026 at the earliest.

Barcelona have been eagerly awaiting the day that they can return home to the Spotify Camp Nou, and it is now less than two months away.