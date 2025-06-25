Atletico Madrid are hoping to spend big this summer, but in order to be able to do so, they need to bring money in via sales. They are expected to sign Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis in the coming days, and one of their players now looks set to move in the opposite direction.

As well as Cardoso, Atleti are hoping to sign Alex Baena, who would be their starting left midfielder if they makes the move from Villarreal. And if he does, that would leave Rodrigo Riquelme further down the pecking order at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano.

It has been a difficult season for Riquelme, who has been firmly out of favour under Diego Simeone. He has not played a single minute of Atleti’s last seven matches despite having been available, and it appears that his appearance against Las Palmas in April will be his last in the Rojiblanco jersey.

As reported by Matteo Moretto, Atleti are in talks with Betis to sell Riquelme. The two clubs are currently discussing a deal worth €8-12m, which would also include a sell-on clause for Los Colchoneros.

The money raised from selling Riquelme would help Atleti bankroll a move for Baena, and while it had been possible for him to move to Villarreal as part of that deal, he now looks to be heading to Betis.

Riquelme can be utilised as a left winger or attacking midfielder, and his versatility will be valued by Betis head coach Manuel Pellegrini. The fact that Jesus Rodriguez and Ez Abde have been linked with moves suggests that he is more likely to be played out wide, especially with Isco Alarcon being undisputed in the number 10 position.

It remains to be seen whether this deal can be done, but at this stage, negotiations are going well.