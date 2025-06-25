Barcelona have a superstar on their hands in Lamine Yamal, who is already considered to be a world class talent despite only being 17 years of age. His performances over the last 12-18 months have mesmerised supporters and pundits alike, while ex-footballers have also been dazzled.

There are already calls for Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d’Or despite his young age, which is testament to the remarkable levels he has shown since breaking into the Barcelona first team as a 15-year-old back in 2023.

Sergio Aguero and Paul Pogba heap praise on Lamine Yamal

While his goal contribution output has been lower than the likes of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal has taken the credit as Barcelona’s most impressive player. And according to Sergio Aguero (via MD), a reason for this is because of his ability to create chances for others.

“Lamine Yamal plays for the team and doesn’t care if he scores more or less goals. He gives a lot of assists and is always a player who creates chances.”

Aguero was speaking on his podcast alongside Paul Pogba, with the former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder having a similar view on Lamine Yamal.

“He is a wonderful player, what surprises me the most is his mentality. He always plays clearly and for that to happen with a player of his age is crazy. He always plays for the team.”

It has been an incredible start to his playing career for Lamine Yamal, but he is only at the beginning of his adventure. And this was recently stressed by his head coach at Barcelona, Hansi Flick. But there is no doubt that he is on his way to becoming a leading player across world football, if he isn’t already there.

For now, he will have his head down with a view to getting better and better in the coming years.