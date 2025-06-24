Earlier this month, Real Madrid confirmed the signing of highly-rated teenager Franco Mastantuono from River Plate. The 17-year-old, who has already made his debut for the Argentine national team, will arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu later this summer upon turning 18.

Real Madrid had hoped to have Mastanuono in their squad for the Club World Cup, but instead, they could face him in his final matches as a River Plate player. Nevertheless, there is a lot of excitement for his arrival, given his exploits in Argentina over the last few months in particular.

Franco Mastantuono excited to join Real Madrid this summer

Speaking to DAZN (via Diario AS), Mastantuono has now opened up on signing for Real Madrid. He reveals his excitement at making the move in August.

“Playing for Real Madrid is a dream. For me, it is the biggest club in the world. It is the team that wins the most in Europe, and any player wants to play there. All the players want to be there. I’m going to have to change my life to go and play there, which I don’t need to say in words, everyone knows what it is.”

Mastantuono speaks on Xabi Alonso talks

Mastantuono also opened up on the conversations he had with Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso prior to agreeing the move.

“The way Xabi handled me was incredible. I thank him very much. The talk influenced me a lot because the fact that a coach wants you is a vote of confidence for the player who is leaving a huge club like River. That’s not easy. His words motivated me a lot to take the leap.

He also gave an insight into where he feels would be his best position at Real Madrid.

“In football I am going to have to continue learning and surely I still have much more to learn. I like to listen, learn, observe. That is my greatest virtue and it helps me to solve on the field. I feel more like a striker. I always liked finishing more than passing. If you ask me, I prefer scoring, although it’s also nice to assist. In my position I need both to be a more complete player.”