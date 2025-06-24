Real Madrid academy talent convincing Xabi Alonso of role in first team

The comparative lack of academy talents coming into the Real Madrid first team has been a talking point over the past year, but there has been some suggestion that the advent of Xabi Alonso could see increased protagonism given to La Fabrica products. With the senior side still suffering from injuries, now is the time to make an impression.

Previous manager Carlo Ancelotti left his stance clear when noting that ‘my job is to win games, not to bring through young players’, but Alonso coached several of the current under-19s and Castilla players when he was the under-15 coach at the Real Madrid academy. Alonso also had a good record of trusting younger players at Bayer Leverkusen, and previously coached Real Sociedad B.

Gonzalo Garcia Torres winning Alonso over

While Raul Asencio has so far had a Club World Cup to forget, the unexpected star of the show for Real Madrid is another academy product in Gonzalo Garcia Torres. The 21-year-old has started both games against Al-Hilal and Pachuca, scoring in the first, and assisting in the second. As per Cadena Cope, Garcia is on the verge of winning a spot in the squad for next season.

Garcia has impressed Alonso, who likes his skillset, and ‘in theory’ is planning to have him as part of his squad next season. That said, Real Madrid have not made a definitive call on his future yet, and could try to loan him out.

Change of course with Garcia

Previously it had been said that Los Blancos were keen to cash in on Garcia, before his impressive form in the USA. He equalled a record of 25 goals for Castilla this seaosn, and their intention was to seek an offer of around €10m for him.

It would save Los Blancos potentially pursuing a number nine for next season. It remains to be seen what kind of role Endrick Felipe will have under Alonso. While Garcia does not have the target man abilities of Joselu Mato, his link play and movement have been highly impressive early on.