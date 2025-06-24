Mallorca pressing to sign 22-year-old Barcelona star

Barcelona are looking to move on several players in order to improve their financial situation, and several candidates have been identified. Pablo Torre is someone that appears destined to leave the La Liga champions this summer, and interest in his services has continued to grow.

Torre saw very few action last season, and with the expected arrival of Nico Williams, his playing time will decrease further. As such, the intention of all parties is for the 22-year-old to leave – and it is likely to be on a permanent basis, despite Barcelona preferring to loan him out.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Benfica are looking to sign Torre, but there are also a number of La Liga clubs that have registered their interest in the midfielder. And one of those is Mallorca, who are pushing hard to get a deal done.

Mallorca in talks to sign Barcelona playmaker Pablo Torre

As reported by Marca, Barcelona and Mallorca are in talks over a deal for Torre. Curiously, a loan is the idea of both parties at this stage, although there are chances for a permanent arrangement to be considered too.

Mallorca are in the need of a new playmaking midfielder due to the departure of Robert Navarro, who joined Athletic Club earlier this week. And in their eyes, Torre would be an idea replacement for Jagoba Arrasate, who could be his head coach at Son Moix.

Barcelona would certainly prefer Torre to remain in La Liga, so this is a deal that will appeal to them. And with his involvement at the U21 Euros now at an end after Spain’s exit, negotiations could progress quickly – especially with the Catalans keen to keep moving players on in order to improve their first team wage bill. For now, the situation remains open.