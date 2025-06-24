A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides get busy going into the summer.

Alaves

Alaves have made a habit of picking up useful players from their larger neighbours, and have confirmed the signing of Pablo Ibanez on a free from Osasuna. The battling midfielder signs a five-year deal at Mendizorroza.

Athletic Club

Athletic have made their first signing of the summer, bringing in former Real Sociedad and RCD Mallorca playmaker Robert Navarro. The 23-year-old agreed to join as long ago as last summer, and has signed a five-year contract with Los Leones.

🎙️ @robert10navarro "Es un paso importante en mi carrera" "El Club está creciendo en todos los ámbitos, tiene mucha ambición" #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/LoIb5lHzpH — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) June 23, 2025

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo are moving to use the money they have brought in from the sale of Fer Lopez. Amid links to Bayern Munich’s Bryan Zaragoza, Celta are also on the verge of completing a deal for Ferran Jutgla from Club Brugge. He is due to arrive on a four-year deal and will cost them €5m, 10% of which will go to former club Barcelona. Full-back Sergio Carreira has also renewed his contract until 2029.

🚨 ¡𝐔́𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀 𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐀! 🔥 ¡𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗔𝗡 𝗝𝗨𝗧𝗚𝗟𝗔̀ ya está aquí! 🚘 El delantero catalán acaba de llegar a Santiago y se desplazará en coche hasta Vigo para convertirse en nuevo jugador del 𝗖𝗘𝗟𝗧𝗔. 📝 Traspaso de 𝟱 𝗠 y firma hasta el 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟵. pic.twitter.com/edTYD5DtQE — Tenías Que Haber Tirado (@TQHTPodcast) June 23, 2025

Real Betis

Marca quote a report from ED claiming that Betis have turned down a €27m offer for Natan. Los Verdiblancos only just activated their €9m purchase clause on the Brazilian, but would supposedly be willing to part with him for a €45m fee.

🗣️ El Betis ha tenido conversaciones por Jonas Adjetey ❌ A día de hoy no hay avances. El club tiene también otras opciones para la defensa. 👀 El Basilea pide 8M€. Le siguen equipos de España, Francia y Alemania. ℹ️ @GonzaloTortosa pic.twitter.com/UMKBVGSZbU — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 23, 2025

The idea that Natan could exit is lent more credence by information from El Chiringuito that Betis have held talks for Jonas Adjetey. FC Basel are asking for €8m for the 21-year-old Ghanaian central defender, but talks have hit a stalemate so far.

Real Valladolid

After being dismissed by Sevilla, Marca say that Real Valladolid are on the verge of appointing Victor Orta as their sporting director for the next three seasons. The former Leeds United man comes from a tough spell at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Valencia

El Chiringuito are reporting that after several weeks of talks, Valencia and Athletic have reached an agreement for goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala. The Basque shot-stopper would join on loan with an option to buy.

🚨 ACUERDO CERRADO entre el VALENCIA y el ATHLETIC por JULEN AGUIRREZABALA. ✍️ El guardameta llegará CEDIDO con OPCIÓN de COMPRA NO OBLIGATORIA. ℹ️ @alexsilvestreSZ pic.twitter.com/UJtzrXtWVs — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 22, 2025

Villarreal

Rafa Marin looks to be closing in on a return to Spanish football after a difficult season at Napoli. Matteo Moretto reports that an agreement in principle has been reached between the clubs, and Marin would arrive on loan with an option to buy for €15m. Napoli would have a 10% sell-on fee – it is worth remembering Real Madrid have a 50% sell-on fee on Marin currently.