Real Madrid will be feeling far more confident about their Club World Cup chances following a comfortable win over Pachuca, despite going down to 10-men after just seven minutes. The good news is that Kylian Mbappe is still to come back to the team too, as he recovers from a virus.

The 26-year-old was taken ill the day before Real Madrid’s debut against Al-Hilal, and spent Wednesday night last week in hospital. Mbappe was released on Thursday, but is still on the mend, an was not risked by Xabi Alonso against Pachuca on Sunday. He is said to still be weak, and is working individually to build up his strength, in hope of returning sooner rather than later.

Mbappe weight loss surprises fans

Images have emerged of Mbappe working in the gym, as he looks to come back, and it has not gone unnoticed just how thin he looks. Compared to his generally sculpted figure, Mbappe was looking far less shapely than usual.

this is so crazy kylian lost so much weight 🫠 pic.twitter.com/MzYQ4k8HDV — 𝔏 (@kyliancore) June 23, 2025

As per Marca, Mbappe has lost between four and five kilograms of weight over the past week. They say that Los Blancos believe he contracted the virus, described as ‘accute gastroentiritis’ in their medical report in Madrid, before traveling to the USA.

Return against RB Salzburg is possible

He remains a doubt for Real Madrid’s final group game against RB Salzburg, but there is hope that he could make it back in time. Mbappe is unlikely to start the match, but could be deemed fit enough for the bench.

So far Gonzalo Garcia Torres has done a fine job as his deputy, making his case to stay at the club next season. Real Madrid must beat the Austrian side to guarantee top spot in the group, but a draw will likely be enough for Los Blancos.