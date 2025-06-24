With the European season officially at an end, Football España will be reviewing each and every one of the La Liga sides and how they fared this season.

Results:

La Liga: 7th – 55 points

Copa del Rey: Round of 16

Top Goalscorer: Borja Iglesias – 11

Top Assister: Pablo Duran and Oscar Mingueza – 6

Season Summary

Celta Vigo have a habit of starting La Liga with optimism, only to be rudely awakened by the relegation battle. This time round though, with little in the way of additions, and plenty of trust in the academy, Celta got back to what they have been at the best of their brand: ambitious and expansive football, based on trust in talented youngsters.

Giraldez placed faith in several of them last season as he navigated a tricky couple of months to safety after the mire Rafael Benitez had gotten them into. This year he set about installing what he really wanted to do. Often morphing shape in mid-game, no opposition saw Celta play modestly, and only some borderline refereeing decisions robbed them of wins over Barcelona and Real Madrid.

#Vigo 👉 Así fue el espectacular momento en el que 25.000 personas entonaron el himno del centenario del #Celta durante la celebración del regreso a Europa ¡Espectacular! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Pu6IhUqgkV — Metropolitano.gal (@MetroVigo) May 26, 2025

Coming down the stretch, Celta were not cowed by the prospect of European football, and played some of the best football in the division. Naturally, there were standouts, but Celta stood out for their collective cohesion, and it saw them back into Europe for the first time in nearly a decade.

Verdict: A+

When we say Giraldez had little in the way of additions, it was only really a tired looking Panda Iglesias, and yesterday’s news in Ilaix Moriba that came in last summer. Not only did Giraldez bring through a number of his former B-team graduates into crucial roles, he managed a rotating case of players throughout the year into a consistent image.

Celta could have had the same season and finished comfortably clear of relegation in 14th – it would have been deemed a success. From survival to the Europa League should not be sneered at, and Balaidos feels full again. It is symbolic that Iago Aspas is no longer a de facto starter at 37. For so long, he has been producing miracles because he has had to. We’re here for plenty more from the magician of Moana, but whether it is from the bench or from the stands, Aspas can sleep easier now that Celta are in good hands again.

Player of the Season: Oscar Mingueza

This was a very difficult choice due to the fact that the attack was probably the most impressive area of the team, but due to the fact that Giraldez spread game time so evenly, none stood out especially above the rest. However Mingueza, defender though he may be on paper, was a crucial part of that attack. Often deployed as a wing-back on the right or left, Giraldez used Mingueza as his joker card to get out a pressure, moving him inside and out to make things flow.

Now a regular feature in the Spain squad, once in the final third, Mingueza possesses one of the best deliveries in La Liga, and can boast four goals and six assists arriving from deep to provide the killer move. It’s been an impressive growth over the last two seasons, but few were given responsibility like Mingueza.

Pleasant Surprise of the Season: Borja Iglesias

Iglesias probably wouldn’t have made this move, nor would he have been courted, if he were not from Galicia. A product of their academy, this gaunt goal ghost is less limber than he once was, but all the more cunning for it. Iglesias scored 11 goals, but his contribution to Celta as an out ball, a link man, and more fox than panda in the box were invaluable.

He bought into what Giraldez was selling completely, and provided leadership in the final third, after three seasons where it seemed he had fallen out of love with the art of football. Iglesias did much more than just a job for Celta this season.

If only we could have had a bit more from: Vicente Guaita

Vicente Guaita has been a great servant to Celta since signing two years ago, and he helped them out of a tough situation, but at 38, things were creaking for the Valencian goalkeeper. Although he had some impressive games and saves, a young defence, Marcos Alonso notwithstanding, lacked a commanding figure and feeling of safety behind them. It is no surprise that Celta’s first move in the transfer window was a goalkeeer.

On the horizon, you see…

A difficult task made all the more easy by the joy and fun to be had along the way. Celta will likely have a few headaches as they try to put a squad together that can maintain form both in Europe and in La Liga. They will also likely have holes to fill with Alfon Gonzalez the first of several that will likely depart.

Whatever happens this season though, they go into with hope for the future. The triumvirate of President Marian Mourino, Sporting Director Marco Garces and Giraldez seem to have just the right blend of realism and ambition. Giraldez is fast becoming one of the most appreciated coaches in La Liga, and for the first time in a while, it feels like the ingredients are there for a sustainable Celta.