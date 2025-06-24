Barcelona are looking to secure an exit for Ansu Fati this summer, but are looking to get creative to make the numbers work for their accountants – and indeed La Liga’s salary limit. That may include handing the 23-year-old a contract extension.

After weeks at an impasse between AS Monaco and Barcelona, it appears a deal for Fati to head to the principality is back on the table. Agent Jorge Mendes has been brokering the deal between the two, with Barcelona keen to get his salary off the books, Monaco keen to take a chance on Fati, and Fati desperate for game time.

Barcelona to hand Ansu Fati contract extension

According to Cadena SER (via MD), Barcelona are set to hand a contract extension to Fati before a move to Monaco takes place. His current deal runs until 2027, and there is a strong chance that Barcelona look to extend his deal until 2028. It is not clear whether the extension would come at the same rate, or whether they are simply hoping to spread out the cost of his contract by an extra year. Their information is that the Blaugrana are seeking to keep control of Fati’s future, conscious that were Fati to have a return to form, they would be in a week negotiating position to sell or extend him, as he would have just a year left on his deal next summer.

Barcelona did extend Clement Lenglet’s contract by two years last summer, which was thought to be a way of spreading costs before his loan to Atletico Madrid.

Deal with AS Monaco

Fati is reportedly due to undergo a medical with Monaco this week to complete a loan deal with an option to buy. The Monegasque side will cover a percentage of his wages, but it is not yet clear how much. The option to buy is thought to be in the region of €11m, while Barcelona would have a right of first refusal at €28m – this is not yet settled though. There had been some suggestion Barcelona wanted a sale with a buyback option instead, but it seems the Catalan giants have relented.