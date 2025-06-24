Barcelona Granada

Barcelona reach deal to loan out 21-year-old talent

Barcelona’s exit operation is picking up pace as the end of their fiscal year approaches next week. A number of Barca Atletic players are expected to move on after the affiliate side was relegated to the fourth tier of Spanish football this season.

It appears Sergi Dominguez has agreed a deal to move to Croatia, and the next to follow him out of the door will be Ander Astralaga. That is according to El Chiringuito, who say that he will be staying in Spain, and spending next season on loan at Granada. The 21-year-old is also expected to extend his contract with Barcelona too, as he goes into the final year of his deal.

Astralaga split time between Barca Atletic and first team

With the injury to Marc-Andre ter Stegen early on forcing a rejig for Barcelona Astralaga spent the majority of the first half of the season, until January, as the third-choice goalkeeper on the bench for Barcelona but in the first team squad. However after the turn of the year, Astralaga became the starter for Barca Atletic, excepting a month-long absence due to tendonitis. In total, Astralaga made 18 appearances, conceding 23 times and keeping five clean sheets.

Restructuring of goalkeeping department at Barcelona

The decision to send Astralaga out on loan is part of a wider restructuring of the goalkeeping department at Barcelona. It was deemed necessary that Astralaga got opportunities at a higher level, and in Granada, Astralaga will have a chance to be the last line of defence for a side that was chasing promotion this year. Veterans Marc Martinez and Diego Marino are set to exit, and as things stand, Astralaga would be competing with Luca Zidane.

Meanwhile further up the chain, Barcelona’s plan is for Joan Garcia to be their starter, and backed up by Wojciech Szczesny. That requires the exit of captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and it remains to be seen how that plays out. Aron Yaakobishvili will compete with Diego Kochen to start for Barca Atletic next season.

