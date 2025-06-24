Barcelona President Joan Laporta sanctions €28m in bonuses

Although it seems the headlines surrounding Barcelona are as much about finances as they are about football at times, President Joan Laporta does not seem unduly worried by the issue. After declaring last week that the Blaugrana could ‘sign as normal’, it has been revealed that he has also sanctioned additional bonuses this summer.

The Blaugrana chief has unanimously positive about the club’s financial results over the last few years, despite losses of €92m last year, and seems optimistic again this summer. As per MD, Laporta has revealed that Barcelona have surpassed their projected income for the season by €62m, and €44m more than last season. A new sponsorship deal with Nike and additional prize and television money from their European run have been key.

Multi-million bonuses at Barcelona

Meanwhile Diario AS explain that Laporta has announced extra bonuses for the club’s coaching staff and players. Hansi Flick’s colleagues will earn an extra €20k each for the Liga and Copa del Rey double, having already earned a €10k bonus for the Spanish Supercup victory. Meanwhile at a club dinner, Laporta announced that all employees at the club will receive a double-payment of their wages in June for their work this season.

The Barcelona squad will not be short-changed either. On average, each player will earn around €1.25m in bonuses for the silverware won this season. In total, it works out as €25m for the players, €1m for the football staff, and €2m for the rest of the employees, totalling extra bonuses of €28m.

Preseason income defined

Barcelona will offset some of that cost with their preseason tour around South-East Asia. They face Vissel Kobe, FC Seoul and Daegu FC in the space of eight days, and the same outlet explain that the Catalan giants will earn a minimum of €15m from the tour. That figure could rise to €20m depending on variables.