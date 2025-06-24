Barcelona are looking to make Nico Williams their second signing of the summer transfer window, which officially opens for business on the 1st of July. And it is at this time that a deal could be finalised.

Williams rejected a move to Catalonia last summer, but things are different in 2025. He appears determined to ensure that he joins Hansi Flick’s squad, and Athletic Club are starting to lose hope of keeping their prized asset.

Nico Williams informs Athletic Club of plans to join Barcelona

And that hope has now evaporated further, with it having been reported by El Chiringuito (via MD) that Nico has informed Athletic of his desire to join Barcelona during this summer’s transfer window.

And it appears that Athletic have reluctantly accepted that Williams will move on, although they have made it clear that a transfer will only be completed if Barcelona pay his release clause. However, this will not be an obstacle for the Catalans – despite their well-documented financial problems.

Barcelona want to finalise deal next week

Barcelona are prepared to pay the €62m (€58m release clause, €4m CPI) as a one-time payment, which is the demand set by Athletic. And according to a report from MD, the intention is for the fee to be paid in the first two days of the summer transfer window opening next week.

Barcelona do not want Williams to return to Athletic for the start of pre-season, as this would represent an opportunity for his head to be turned away from making the move. As such, the plan is for him to be signed in time for him to join up with Flick’s squad for the start of their own pre-season schedule.

On paper, there is no doubt that Williams would be an excellent signing for Barcelona, who would improve their strength in depth in attacking areas. And as the days go by, the chances of a deal being done look to be increasing.