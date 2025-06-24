Barcelona are set to finalise their second departure of the summer transfer window, and it is Ansu Fati that will be leaving for pastures new – on a temporary basis at the very least.

It has been known for weeks that Fati would be leaving Barcelona this summer, and AS Monaco have been firm favourites to sign him. Negotiations have not been straightforward, but a desire among all parties to get a deal done has been present throughout the process.

Barcelona and AS Monaco agree Ansu Fati loan deal

And it now appears that negotiations have been wrapped up, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that a deal is now in place for Fati to join Monaco on a season-long loan that will include an option to buy for the Ligue 1 side.

Fati to sign new contract before completing exit

Romano also confirmed previous reports that Fati would sign a new contract prior to leaving, with this being done to ensure that Barcelona free up additional space in their wage bill – this will help to ensure that Joan Garcia can be registered, and the same would go for Nico Williams if he joins – which is expected to happen as early as next week.

It is clear that Fati needs to leave Barcelona in order to kickstart his career. He was never going to play regularly had he stayed, and having lived through a disappointing situation throughout last season, it is clear that he came to realise this.

Barcelona will keep a very close eye on Fati’s progress at Monaco, and they will hope for him to impress. A sale would help the club’s well-documented financial woes, especially as his wages would be permanently off the books.