Barcelona are hoping to finalise the signing of Nico Williams next week, and he may not be the only senior attacker to join this summer. Marcus Rashford has been strongly linked in recent months, and although it had been expected that only one of the two would arrive, there are chances for both to link up with Hansi Flick’s squad.

Last week, Rashford publicly hinted at his desire to join Barcelona, who have been following his situation since 2024. But he was seen as being an alternative option for the left wing position, where Nico Williams and Luis Diaz were ahead of him in the pecking order.

Barcelona exploring Marcus Rashford loan deal

However, this may not the case anymore. It’s been reported that Rashford believes he can sign alongside Williams, and Barcelona look to be in agreement with this stance. That’s because they have taken initial steps towards getting a deal done with Manchester United, as reported by talkSPORT.

Flick is believed to be a big fan of Rashford, whose versatility in attack is especially appreciated. And his arrival would certainly strength Barcelona’s depth in the forward line, where there is already Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo and Pau Victor – and this is without the expected arrival of Williams.

Rashford looks to be a good fit for Barcelona, but with Williams already set to join, there is little need for him. There are suggestions to say that he is a differential option, but given the massive wages he is on at Man United, there is little chance of an loan agreement being done unless the Premier League agree to take on a significant percentage.

It remains to be seen how this plays out, but if Williams arrives, it appears very difficult for Barcelona to sign Rashford.