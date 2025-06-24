Barcelona in advanced talks to sign 17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid

Barcelona are continuing their attempts to scout and bring in the best teenage talents around the globe, and Director of Football Deco has again set his sights on a target from his native Brazil. This time the player in question is 17-year-old talent Ze Lucas.

Since becoming sporting director, Deco has sought to increase their efforts in terms of scouting outside of Spain, and indeed signing the best talents in the game. That much has been seen with the likes of Mikayil Faye, David Oduro and Ibrahim Diarra arriving over the past two years. He has also looked into signing more talent from South America too, recently taking Joao Vitor on trial.

Barcelona in advanced negotiations for Ze Lucas

Now Barcelona are going for a more coveted talent in Ze Lucas. The teenage starlet, currently at Sport Recife in Brazil, already has a professional contract until 2028, and has made 17 senior appearances for the club. That includes 432 minutes in Serie A this season, and Ze Lucas has started five of their last six games.

Marca say that Barcelona are in advanced negotiations for Ze Lucas, and after talks in recent weeks, they expect to be able to close a deal for him.

Leading a generation of Brazilians

Ze Lucas is currently the captain of Brazil’s under-17 side, and has made five appearances for the junior Canarinha. He also played a key role in Brazil lifting the under-17 South American Championship earlier this year, where Barcelona had sent scouts.

Already Ze Lucas stands tall at 188cm (6’2), and has started making an impression in the senior game. He plays as a holding midfielder, and stands out for his ability on the ball and his range of passing above all, a profile and position that is becoming notoriously expensive in the transfer market.