Barcelona defender ‘one step away’ from transfer exit

This article was updated at 12:50 24/06/2025

Barcelona Director of Football Deco stated over the weekend that with five central defenders in the senior side, one would need to leave, as that was too many in his eyes. A message that will be received lower down the ranks, with one of Barca Atletic’s defenders set for a departure.

That is the situation for Sergi Dominguez, who was a surprise feature in the early part of Barcelona’s season. Dominguez, 20, made six appearances for Hansi Flick this season, becoming an option in the early stages of the season with the Blaugrana struggling with injuries at the back. In the second half of the season, he was for the most part a starter for Barca Atletic in the second half of the season.

Barcelona will pay a €2m fixed fee plus add-ons and a sell-on clause for FC Copenhagen's Bardghji. The deal is done. @FabrizioRomano — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 24, 2025

Dominguez close to exit door

It seems that Dominguez will leave Barcelona for further opportunities next season though. According to Matteo Moretto, the young centre-back is just a step away from joining Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb. In a further update provided by Sport, they say that Dominguez will sign a four-year deal and Barcelona will receive €1.2m for him. They will also retain a 20% sell-on clause on any profit Dinamo make, with only his signature remaining for the deal to be completed.

El Dinamo Zagreb está a un paso de fichar a Sergi Domínguez. pic.twitter.com/ZbX0xfSfOQ — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 24, 2025

Last week it was reported that Italian side Empoli would be keen to bring Dominguez in too, albeit on a loan basis. The Blaugrana seem likely to prefer a permanent exit – even if Dominguez could increase his value with strong performances next season, they would have to hand him a contract extension to give themselves a negotiating position next year.

Barca Atletic relegation forces restructuring

Barca Atletic suffered relegation to the fourth tier of Spanish football this season for just the second time in 50 years. That will force a number of players to reconsider their futures, and Barcelona to reconsider their plans for the next generation coming through. Currently Alvaro Cortes, Alexis Olmedo and Andres Cuenca are their alternatives at the position for Barca Atletic, bearing in mind the Blaugrana may call on their reserves if needs be in the first team.