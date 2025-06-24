Barcelona star attracting interest from desired transfer destination

Barcelona must move on players in order to be able to register Joan Garcia and Nico Williams before the start of next season, and one candidate that is being considered for a departure has now attracted significant interest.

Last weekend, Barcelona sporting director Deco revealed that he is planning for one central defender to be sold this summer. And with Ronald Araujo, who has been linked with a move away, having been ruled out of contention in this regard, it appears that Andreas Christensen is the man to be moved on.

Milan set sights on Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen

Christensen seems destined to leave this summer, with Barcelona not planning to offer him the chance to extend his stay beyond 2026, which is when his contract expires. And amid reports that he prefers a move to Italy, Corriere dello Sport (via MD) have noted that Milan are keen on signing him.

Milan want sign an experienced central defender this summer, and Christensen is among the candidates being considered by officials at the Rossoneri. However, a deal could be difficult for financial reasons, with it having been reported in recent weeks that Barcelona want €20-25m in order to give the green light for Christensen’s exit.

Christensen joined Barcelona from Chelsea three years ago on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at the Premier League side. As such, his sale would represent pure profit. But more importantly, an exit this summer would free up a significant amount of wages, and this is crucial in order for Garcia and Williams to be registered with La Liga.

It remains to be seen whether Christensen does leave Barcelona this summer, but the signs are pointing towards this being a reality. And if it does happen, Milan would be a leading candidate, given the circumstances.