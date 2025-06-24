Benfica set sights on summer move for departing Barcelona star

Barcelona need to move players on in order to be able to register Joan Garcia and a new left winger, and there are several candidates currently being considered by sporting director Deco. And one of those is Pablo Torre.

Torre has had a difficult time of things since moving to Barcelona three years ago. Last season had promised better for the 22-year-old, but he barely featured during the second half of the campaign. And with Raphinha expected to play in a central role in 2025-26, his playing time will only decrease going forward.

Benfica interested in Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre

Torre will only consider leaving Barcelona on a permanent basis, which is a blow for the Catalans – although they do intend to include a buy-back clause in any agreement. A number of La Liga clubs are keen, and according to Record (via Sport), Benfica are the latest club to register their interest.

Torre had previously been linked with a move to Portugal when FC Porto came calling during the winter, but on that occasion, he was not allowed to leave. But the idea of joining Benfica is one that could be very appealing for him, although he would need assurances about his playing time.

Barcelona are hoping to agree a new contract with Torre prior to his departure, with his existing deal running out in 2026. But if this cannot be done, the likes of Benfica will be very attentive, as they will know that a cut-price arrangement could be possible, which would be excellent value.

It remains to be seen where Torre ends up by the start of September when the summer transfer window closes. A decision on his future is likely to be made soon given that he is no longer involved at the U21 Euros following Spain’s exit, so there could soon be more clarity on the matter.