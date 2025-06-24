Atletico Madrid leave Club World Cup short of budgeted earnings

Atletico Madrid are traveling home today after a disappointing exit from the Club World Cup. Despite winning two of their group games, Atletico have been eliminated at the group stage, becoming the first European side to exit the competition – it will also have a significant impact on their summer.

Los Colchoneros came away with a 1-0 win over Botafogo courtesy of Antoine Griezmann’s late winner, but knowing that they needed a three-goal victory, it was something of pyrrhic victory. At the very least Griezmann’s goal earned Atletico a €1m in a win bonus, but overall, Los Rojiblancos had budgeted for a much bigger booty from the tournament.

Total earnings from Club World Cup

According to Cadena Cope, Atletico have earned a total of €24m from the competition – which is not a bad compensation for three games. €20m of that total was purely for participating, and each win was worth €2m to Atletico.

Had Atletico won the tournament, they could have earned a total of €81.5m; making the Round of 16 was worth €7.5m, the quarter-finals would earn €13m, and the semi-finals were valued at €21m. Winning the competition has a prize of €40m and finishing as runner-up would have been €30m for their accounts.

Below budget for Atletico Madrid

While the extra €24m will be welcome in their accounts, given it is an added income they do not usually have, it is well below budget. Atletico had forecast income of €60m from the tournament in total, and projected they would at least make the quarter-finals.

🚨🇸🇳 Pending Confirmation: Atlético Madrid is closely following Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra (21). They are in contact with the player's representatives. The player is attracted to the idea. His transfer could exceed €25m. There are no negotiations yet.@RMCsport pic.twitter.com/r585sZcuwO — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 24, 2025

The question will now be how that affects their transfer activity. Atletico have set out some clear priorities in the transfer market, with Alex Baena, Johnny Cardoso and Cristian Romero atop their shortlist. The latter is likely to be the most expensive of the lot, and the toughest negotiation, hence their Club World Cup earnings could reduce their negotiating power in any talks.