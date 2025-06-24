Earlier this month, Antoine Griezmann signed a new contract with Atletico Madrid, ending speculation about a possible move away from the RiyadhAir Metropolitano during this summer’s transfer window.

The 34-year-old, who scored the winning goal in Los Colchoneros’ victory over Botafogo on Monday, had been strongly linked with a move prior to the announcement, with clubs in the MLS having been especially keen on bringing him to the United States.

MLS agent tells-all on Antoine Griezmann’s failed MLS move

Los Angeles FC were pressing hardest to sign Griezmann, but in the end, it was not to be for this summer. MLS agent Jerome Meary has now opened up on the matter during an interview with RMC Sport, in which he revealed that Atleti’s financial package was the reason that a deal was not done.

“We’ve been trying to get him here for two years, and unfortunately it didn’t happen. It was quite close at one point with Los Angeles, but it didn’t happen. He had a very good offer from Atletico, it’s his favourite club, that’s it. I think he was really motivated to come to the US, but you’re fighting against a club like Atletico where he’s a legend, and they made a very good financial offer that we couldn’t match.”

Griezmann will be staying at Atleti for at least one more season, but he is expected to have less prominence compared to recent seasons. His form has been poor, and that was amplified by a run of 18 matches without a goal prior to netting against Botafogo.

Julian Alvarez will be Atleti’s main man in attack next season, and Alexander Sorloth is well-placed to be his strike partner ahead of Griezmann. However, things could change over the summer, and there is a chance for the former France international to regain prominence in the eyes of Diego Simeone.