Atletico Madrid activate release clause for 17-year-old attacking talent

Atletico Madrid have moved to secure one Spain’s emerging talents, with Los Rojiblancos playing a significant fee for a teenager without a senior appearances. Elche have announced that Atletico have activated the release clause of under-19s star Daniel Fitzgerald.

The 17-year-old, who has both Spanish and English citizenship, signed his first professional contract last year, and this season made his debut with Elche’s B team, Elche Ilicitano, who play in Spain’s fourth tier. He came on up front for the final 14 minutes of their clash against Andratx, and added a fifth goal in a 5-0 win in his first appearance.

Atletico Madrid pay Fitzgerald release clause

The Valencian club have announced that Atletico have paid Fitzgerald’s €150k release clause, despite their best attempts to hold on to their teenage promise. Diario AS say that Elche had offered him a fresh deal, with the promise of senior football for the newly promoted La Liga side in the near future. However he will sign a three-year deal with Atletico, and is set to join their under-19 side. It is a level he is already familiar with, having moved up the ranks quickly with Elche.

Comparisons with Alex Baena

Los Colchoneros have been heavily linked with Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena this summer, and the Madrid-based paper go on to say that Fitzgerald has drawn comparisons with the Spain international. Although he is capable of playing across the forward line, he plays best behind the forwards, and stands out for his ability to play the decisive pass.

Fitzgerald must impress Fernando Torres and Diego Simeone

Fitzgerald will face the tough task of breaking into Atletico’s senior team in the coming years, with Pablo Barrios the only notable entry into the first team since Koke Resurreccion and Saul Niguez. If he stands out at under-19 level, it will be Fernando Torres in charge of the B team who will assess his readiness for senior football, before passing under the eyes of Diego Simeone.