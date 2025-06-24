Real Madrid defender takes to Instagram to address Club World Cup form

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has taken to social media address his poor start to the Club World Cup, after a tough opening two matches in the competition. Asencio finished last season as a de facto starter, but his place is in doubt following the arrivals of Xabi Alonso as manager and Dean Huijsen as competition.

Asencio has started both games under Alonso, but gave away a cheap penalty in their opening match against Al-Hilal that cost them two points. He would be brought off at half-time in favour of moving Aurelien Tchouameni back into defence. Struggling to get to grips with Alonso’s system, Asencio brought down Salomon Rondon in Los Blancos’ second game against Pachuca, and was sent off after just seven minutes.

Asencio acknowledges poor start

On Tuesday night, with 48 hours distance from the incident, Asencio took to social media to acknowledge his struggles – and promise improvement.

“It’s not been the start of the competition desired, but I don’t have any doubt about turning this situation around. It’s time to work even more if possible in order to keep growing. Thanks for all of your messages, Hala Madrid.”

Thibaut Courtois criticism of Asencio

Xabi Alonso called on Asencio to learn from his mistakes after the matches, but goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been far more blunt in his assessment of Asencio’s errors. He called the penalty in the first game ‘stupid’, and called on his colleague to be ‘a bit more intelligent’ following his red card too.

Asencio’s place is under threat

Asencio is facing a tough job to retain his starting spot, particularly if Alonso continues with a back four. Antonio Rudiger returned from injury against Pachuca, and Dean Huijsen seems a certain starter. Asencio will also miss Los Blancos’ final group game against RB Salzburg through suspension. Eder Militao and David Alaba will also be competing with Asencio to displace those two next season as well, and Asencio looks like has has an uphill task.