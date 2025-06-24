Agent of Real Madrid star has communicated unhappiness to club

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes continues to face intense speculation over his future, after he was left out of the team by technical decision against Pachuca. As happened in El Clasico in May, youngster Victor Munoz was sent on for the final stages, while Rodrygo remained on the bench, without warming up.

The Brazilian talent has been heavily linked with Arsenal in recent weeks, with Manchester City supposedly to his liking too. Even so, there has also been a string of reports that Rodrygo is keen to remain at the club, but he wants an important role under Xabi Alonso. As per The Athletic, Premier League sides are not aware that he is up for sale, but are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Rodrygo’s absence from the team

Rodrygo missed the last month of Real Madrid’s domestic campaign, supposedly with a fitness issue after going down with a fever. However the same outlet go on to say that off the record, they have been informed that Rodrygo missed the final month as he ‘did not feel strong enough or in the mood’ to play.

Alonso has commented publicly that he ‘is aware of what happened’ with Rodrygo at the end of the season, but did not go into further details. There is also a suggestion that Rodrygo sometimes struggles to find motivation to train.

Agent ruffles feathers at Real Madrid

Represented by his father, Eric Goes, The Athletic also reveal that in recent months he has communicated their frustration with Rodrygo’s role at the club, something which has not been well-received by within the hierarchy. On the other hand, Eric Goes has turned down approaches from England in recent months too.

Real Madrid open to selling Rodrygo?

Amid plenty of discussion over whether Rodrygo wants to leave, there is also some suggestion that Los Blancos would be open to his departure. The club have supposedly set a €90m price tag for Rodrygo, and if a deal were to be agreed, already have plans for what they would do with the funds. With Franco Mastantuono set to arrive for €63m in August, Rodrygo will face increased competition for his spot on the right side of the attack.