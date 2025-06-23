WATCH: Atletico Madrid lead late on against Botafogo as Antoine Griezmann scores

Atletico Madrid are heading out of the Club World Cup, but they have been given some hope of securing the three-goal victory needed to reach the knockout stages after taking the lead late on in their final group stage match against Botafogo.

It has been a frustrating evening in California for Diego Simeone’s side, who have been denied multiple penalties by referee César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos. Had they scored sooner, their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the Club World Cup would have been greater, but regardless, they are leading now.

And it’s Antoine Griezmann, who has not played very well since coming off the bench, that has broken the deadlock for Los Colchernos.

🚨🌎 GOAL | Atlético Madrid 1-0 Botafogo | Griezmann GRIEZMANN HAS GIVEN ATLETICO MADRID THE LEAD IN THE 87TH MINUTE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/XSeQwNQ89I — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) June 23, 2025

The goal is unlikely to mean much in the grand scheme of things, unless Atleti can score twice more in the limited time remaining. And should they manage not to do so, it would be a very disappointing Club World Cup for Simeone and his players.