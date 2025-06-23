Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is not known for holding his tongue, and did not do so when called to give the half-time flash interview during Los Blancos’ Club World Cup clash with Pachuca. The Belgian shot-stopper was critical of teammate Raul Asencio, after the defender was sent off in the opening seven minutes against the Mexican side.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout season for Los Blancos this year, asserting himself as a starter amid an injury crisis in defence. Yet in the opening two games of Xabi Alonso’s tenure, Asencio has struggled greatly to adapt alongside Dean Huijsen at the back. Asencio gave away the penalty that granted Al-Hilal their equaliser in Real Madrid’s opening game, and was taken off at half-time in favour of Aurelien Tchouameni moving back to defence.

Courtois’ honesty about Asencio mistakes

After their draw with Al-Hilal, Courtois referred to the incident, in which Asencio grabbed the opposing forward by the shirt and brought them down, as ‘a bit stupid’. Called for the half-time interview, Courtois was no more forgiving of Asencio’s red card, bringing down Salomon Rondon as the last man early on.

🗣️ “Son dos veces el mismo error, pero él lo sabe y no hay problema” Thibaut Courtois nos atiende en el descanso y valora la roja a Raúl Asencio@FIFACWC | Todos los partidos gratis en https://t.co/OFe1FpBGjK #TakeItToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/iuYBIScgsD — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) June 22, 2025

“It’s two games, and two times sort of the same error. They may be a bit soft, but we have to be a bit more intelligent there. But there’s no problem, he knows that, and we will fight without him, we will win without him, and then when he comes back, we’ll do the same.”

Asencio’s competition in central defence

Asencio has started both games under Alonso, but the Basque manager will be forced to consider other options for the final game. One will likely be Antonio Rudiger, who returned from surgery and seven weeks out against Pachuca. David Alaba and Eder Militao are making their way back from injury, but it seems the arrival of Huijsen may push Asencio out of the line-up if Alonso plays with a back four. Speaking after the match, Alonso referred to the sending off as a ‘mistake you cannot make’.