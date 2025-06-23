Real Madrid sealed their first victory under Xabi Alonso on Sunday evening, beating Pachuca 3-1 despite being down to 10 men for much of the match. While Thibaut Courtois was busy in the Madrid goal, the first green shoots of Alonso’s new regime were on show, with plenty of movement and quick interplay.

What, or rather who, was not on show, was Rodrygo Goes. After starting their first game against Al-Hilal, the Brazilian spent the entire game on the bench for Los Blancos. Rodrygo grabbed an assist for the only Real Madrid goal in their first match, and while Alonso’s thinking was no doubt conditioned by Raul Asencio’s sending off, it was surprising that Rodrygo did not even warm-up. Just as happened during El Clasico, Alonso sent on Victor Munoz ahead of the Brazil international.

Arsenal set €90m asking price for Rodrygo

Meanwhile there has been a consistent string of reports that Arsenal remain interested in Rodrygo. One of their targets was Nico Williams, who looks to be off to Barcelona, and Rodrygo appears to be one of their alternatives, even if they have not decided to make a move just yet.

With Franco Mastantuono still to arrive at Real Madrid in August, Marca say that his future is very much an open debate. Meanwhile Cadena SER say that Rodrygo is aware of Arsenal’s interest, but would also be interested in a move to Manchester City, where he has an admirer in Pep Guardiola. Los Blancos would set his asking price at €90m.

Rodrygo’s curious end to the season

Rodrygo did not feature for the final month of the season under Carlo Ancelotti, allegedly due to a fever, while no medical report was emitted by the club. Alonso said that he ‘knows what happened with Rodrygo’ before the Club World Cup, but now there appears to be no fitness issues holding him back either. Rodrygo had reportedly been happy with Alonso’s start to life in Madrid, but will be less pleased at missing out in Alonso’s second game, and without Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid hope to fund midfield move

If Los Blancos can get a deal done for Rodrygo, Cadena SER go on to say that they will use the money to fund a move for the controlling midfielder that Xabi Alonso desires. Real Madrid have identified it as a weakness in their squad, but so far all of the options they have identified have been outwith their budget.