Real Madrid are perhaps the biggest predator in football’s food chain, and star players with expiring contracts have become their favourite prey since the turn of the decade. This summer it was Trent Alexander-Arnold, albeit Los Blancos ended up paying €10m to get him in time for the Club World Cup, and there are fears on Merseyside that Liverpool could again be caught in the crosshairs of their transfer strategy.

According to The Guardian, there are fears at Liverpool over the future of Ibrahima Konate. The French defender is out of contract in 2026, and he has been stalling over contract talks, with some suspicion from the club that he is looking to run his deal down. If they cannot get a deal done, Liverpool will face a choice over whether to sell him this summer, or face losing him for free next year. Liverpool held their nerve with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, but lost out on Alexander-Arnold, with Real Madrid the common denominator now.

Konate disappointed with Liverpool offer

The English outlet go on to say that Konate has supposedly been disappointed with Liverpool’s current offer. His representatives are keen for the 26-year-old to receive more guaranteed money in exchange for less performance-related bonuses. The Reds intend to resume talks with Konate later in the summer, but will not want to delay the matter too much longer.

Real Madrid on Konate’s trail

Over in Spain, the word has been that there have been that they have identified three players out of contract next summer as potential targets, and Konate is top of that shortlist. Judging by their previous efforts to sign players out of contract, including Alexander-Arnold, if Los Blancos have made a decision to pursue Konate, then it would be no surprise if they were already in contact with his agents.