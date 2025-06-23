Osasuna appoint Mirandes miracle man as new manager

After a month without a manager following the resignation of Vicente Moreno, on Monday Osasuna announced that Alessio Lisci would be taking over as their new manager. The Italian coach takes over his third senior job in Spanish football at the age of just 39.

Moreno announced his resignation before the final two matchdays of the season, with no sign of a new deal on the horizon from Osasuna, despite missing out narrowly on European football on the final day of the season. The Valencian coach had been through a season of peaks and troughs, despite their strong finishing position of 9th.

Lisci signs two-year deal

There is a feeling that Osasuna are still looking for the right fit after bidding farewell to long-term manager Jagoba Arrasate last summer though. Los Rojillo will hope that Lisci is that man, having signed a deal until 2027 with the club. It was announced earlier on Monday by Mirandes that he would be leaving the club at the end of his contract.

Lisci’s trajectory before El Sadar

Lisci, who hails from Rome, spent five years as a coach at Levante’s academy, before taking over their under-19s job in 2018, and then as their B-team manager in 2020. The following season he was given the senior job on a caretaker basis, before earning a permanent appointment. Lisci saw out the year in the hotseat, and despite eventually succumbing to relegation, did achieve an improvement in what seemed a doomed season.

However he has impressed most at Mirandes. Taking over in 2023, last season the minnows from Miranda del Ebro stayed up in Segunda, finishing in 18th place. This year however, despite having just eight players in August, Mirandes finished fourth, playing some of the best football in Segunda. They missed out narrowly on promotion in the play-offs to Real Oviedo in the final.