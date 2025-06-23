Barcelona appear to be making significant advances with regard to a move for Roony Bardghji, who is likely to leave Copenhagen this summer. The 19-year-old is coming off a long-term injury, but has been cited as one of the most talented youngsters in Europe beforehand.

The Blaugrana had been interested in Bardghji before the injury, one of a number of European giants who were, including Atletico Madrid. However after missing most of the last year following a cruciate ligament injury, Barcelona’s strongest competition for his signature of late has been Porto and RCD Mallorca.

Bardghji could cost as little as €2-3m

Director of Football Deco seems comfortable with the risk though, and the fact that he will cost relatively little is likely a factor. Bardghji is out of contract in December, and MD say the deal will cost between €2-3m, with Footmercato saying the deal will be €2.5m plus a 15% sell-on clause. The latter add that Porto had submitted the same offer, but Bardghji preferred to join Barcelona, seemingly having been a fan of the club.

What role will Bardghji have at Barcelona?

Left-footed and playing on the right side as a general rule, Bardghji has been used across the forward line, but would very much feel most comfortable in Lamine Yamal’s position. It remains to be seen what Barcelona’s plans are for him, but ESPN say that the initial idea is for Bardghji to play for the second team, Barca Atletic, but train with the first team. He could also join their preseason tour of Asia so that Hansi Flick can have a look at him.

Barca Atletic position could have an impact

It would be somewhat surprising if Bardghji is not going to receive a regular spot in the first team squad to see him with Barca Atletic, given they have just been relegated to the fourth tier of Spanish football. It would be a significant step down for the teenage talent, and Barcelona may consider a loan as a route around it.