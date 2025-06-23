Barcelona aiming to make Spotify Camp Nou return in August

It has now been two full years since work started on the Spotify Camp Nou, but Barcelona have still yet to return to their iconic home. However, they will almost certainly do so next season, and their day could arrive sooner than expected.

Barcelona had hoped to be back at the Spotify Camp Nou in late 2024, but delays meant it was not possible. And this was the case for further deadlines set for February and May, which meant that Hansi Flick’s side played the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic.

The new plan is for Barcelona to return home in September, and for this, they are hoping to play their first few matches of the 2025-26 season away in order to ensure that every home fixture is at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona want Joan Gamper Trophy at Spotify Camp Nou

But as it turns out, they could return in August. That’s because Barcelona are hoping to play the Joan Gamper Trophy, their traditional season-opener, as the Spotify Camp Nou’s first match since its reconstruction, as reported by Catalunya Radio (via Marca).

Barcelona will play the Joan Gamper Trophy, which is expected to be against Serie A side Como, on the 10th of August. And while they want this fixture to be at the Spotify Camp Nou, big steps are needed before it can become a reality.

The first is to request building and activity permits from Barcelona City Council, which have already been submitted – a period of two weeks is needed for authorities to review. An occupation permit is also needed from District of Les Corts, while approval for the installation of an evacuation walkway in the Maternitat area is also required.

A final permit, this time from the Central Operational Unit of the Mossos d’Esquadra (UCO), is also essential. And if Barcelona were to receive all of these before August, they should be able to play their final match back at the Spotify Camp Nou on the 10th.