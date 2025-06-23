Barcelona Director of Football Deco declared on Sunday that it was a necessity for Ansu Fati to leave the club in order to continue his development this summer. It appears the Blaugrana are making progress towards that end.

The Blaugrana have been trying to move Fati on for the last two years, with no sign that he can get the regular minutes he needs to make a full recovery from his injury issues at Barcelona. This summer the issue is again particularly accute due to his high wages. That has become a stumbling block between themselves and AS Monaco, as they negotiate a deal for the 23-year-old.

Barcelona shift stance on Ansu Fati

A deal for Fati was thought to be close early on in June, but the two sides could not agree on a percentage of his wages for the French side to take on. However Footmercato say that Barcelona were demanding a permanent deal for Fati, but have now opened the door to a loan move again. They say that discussions are again making progress, with Monaco covering a percentage of his wages. The French side are keen to wrap it in the coming days.

Monaco planning medical this week for Fati

As per Fabrizio Romano, the two sides are now completing the details of the deal, which will be a loan with an option to buy. It is not clear how much that option will be worth, but Fati is expected to undergo a medical this week.

Ansu Fati’s frustration

Fati was keen to make things work at Barcelona under Hansi Flick, and there were positive words from the German last preseason. Yet as the campaign went on, Flick began to criticise Fati’s effort levels, while Fati grew frustrated with his lack of game time. Already in March, it was being reported that all parties would be seeking an exit this summer. This season he managed just 298 minutes, and failed to get on the scoresheet.