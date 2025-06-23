Barcelona are closing in on their second signing of the summer, with Copenhagen wonderkid Roony Bardghji seemingly close to signing for the Catalan giants. Fabrizio Romano has reported that a deal for Bardghji is expected to be completed.

The 19-year-old Swedish talent has been on the radar of Europe’s biggest clubs since making his debut for Copenhagen at the age of just 16. Over the past two years, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have sent scouts to watch Bardghji, but with his contract expiring at the end of 2025, an opportunity to sign Bardghji at a reduced price presented itself.

Deal for Bardghji expected to be concluded this week

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal is expected to be closed in the coming days, with an agreement in the final stages. He would join the Blaugrana in July. Portuguese giants Porto had submitted an offer for Bardghji, as reported previously by Romano, but it seems Barcelona’s offer is currently the most attractive, with a number of Europe’s elite showing interest.

🚨🔵🔴 Barcelona are advancing and closing in on deal to sign Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen! Agreement at final stages with the last details expected to be sorted in the upcoming days. The Swedish winger can join Barça from July. 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/1y7A0ytIh0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2025

What role could Bardghji have at Barcelona?

It is not entirely clear how Barcelona would plan to use Bardghji next season. The teenage starlet tends to play on the right side, cutting in onto his left, in similar fashion to Lamine Yamal, albeit as much more of a striker than their current starter there. Bardghji is coming off nearly a year out with a cruciate ligament injury though, and is only just making his way back from injury.

It seems tricky for Bardghji to have much of a role in the first team, especially if the Blaugrana sign Nico Williams as they plan to. With Barca Atletic now relegated and into the fourth tier, game time there seems rather unappealing for Bardghji, and it may be that he is loaned out next season to continue his development, albeit this is a route Barcelona have taken less of late.