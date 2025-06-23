Barcelona aiming to finalise important contract renewal before end of June

Barcelona are hoping to complete 3-4 signings this summer, but they also have plans to agree new contracts with some of their current players – and one of those to be spoken to is Frenkie de Jong.

Six months ago, it had been almost certain that de Jong’s future would be away from Barcelona. But since forcing his way back into the starting line-up during the second half of the season, he has gained a lot of prominence within Can Barca – to the point where preparations have been made to offer him a new contract.

De Jong, whose current deal ends in 2026, has already signalled his intention to renew, and Barcelona sporting director Deco, who will be in charge of negotiations from the club’s side, has also revealed that he hopes an agreement will be reached.

Barcelona aiming for imminent Frenkie de Jong agreement

And that agreement could come before de Jong enters the final year of his current contract, with Jijantes (via MD) reporting that Barcelona have accelerated the situation in order to finalise a new deal for the 27-year-old before the end of this week.

Barcelona are hoping to reach an agreement with de Jong that would involve a salary reduction – which he is open to doing. Upon its completion, the Catalans would have extra space in the wage bill, which will make it easier to register Joan Garcia, who has already signed, and Nico Williams, whom the La Liga champions are hoping to sign in the coming weeks.

Under Hansi Flick, de Jong has had a revival. He was excellent during the second half of the season, and Barcelona will hope that he continues to perform at a very high level for many years to come, provided that a new contract is agreed upon between the two parties in the coming weeks.