Atletico Madrid have seen their 2024-25 season come to an end on Monday after they were knocked out of the Club World Cup. A 1-0 victory over Botafogo was not enough for Los Colchoneros, who finished third in Group B on goal difference.

Diego Simeone expresses pride with Atletico Madrid players

It was a frustrating evening in California for Atleti, who needed to win by three or more goals to progress to the knockout stages. But it was not to be, and as per Diario AS, head coach Diego Simeone reflected on his side’s exit when speaking to DAZN.

“We have the feeling of frustration at not being able to progress. Getting six points in the group was not bad, but we were doomed by the match against PSG, where any decision always hurt us. In today’s match there were situations to take the lead. Then there was the penalty in which he reviewed a previous play so that he did not take the penalty that was. It was more of the same.

“We are calm. We are more than clear about what needs to be improved and this helps us to do so. I’m proud of the work that players have done. We gave absolutely everything we have. We won two games out of three. And sadly, we are out.”

Simeone refuses to criticise referee amid non-penalty call

Simeone was asked to elaborate on his thoughts on the decision not to award a first half penalty to Atleti after a foul in the build-up from Alexander Sorloth.

“I don’t dwell on that episode. I congratulate the opponent, they worked very well, with honesty and courage. They defended as they have to defend and when you do that, you have more chances for success.”

Simeone and his players will not take a few weeks off before returning for the start of their pre-season schedule. In that time, there could be one or two signings made for the first team.