Atletico Madrid exit Club World Cup despite victory over Botafogo

Atletico Madrid have been knocked out of the 2025 Club World Cup despite securing a 1-0 win over Botafogo in their final group stage match.

Atleti knew that a victory was realistically their minimum aim in order to secure progression to the knockout stages, given that Paris Saint-Germain were taking on Seattle Sounders in the other Group B match. And because the European champions secured a comfortable victory, Diego Simeone’s side needed to win by three clear goals in order to go up to second in place of their Brazilian opponents.

Atletico Madrid denied first half penalty following VAR check

And there could have been chances for Atleti to get early goals in California. Julian Alvarez was fouled inside the penalty area just before half time, but following a VAR check, a foul was given against Alexander Sorloth in the build-up, which meant Los Colchoneros would not have the chance to score from 12 yards.

Atleti frustrations continue despite late winner

Atleti dominated throughout the 90 minutes, with Antoine Griezmann among those to go close to scoring the opener. And Botafogo also had chances, with Jan Oblak making a big save to keep the scores level inside the final 20 minutes.

Atleti did manage to break the deadlock, but it came in the 87th minute courtesy of Griezmann, who fired home after an Alvarez cutback. But the two goals needed after that did not come, which meant a group stage exit for Simeone’s side.

It was a tough group for Atleti, but they still would have hoped to at least reach the knockout stages of the Club World Cup. But it was not to be, and they will now be returning home to the Spanish capital.