Xabi Alonso tells Raul Asencio to learn from red card mistake

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso offered a firm response to Raul Asencio’s red card in their 3-1 FIFA Club World Cup win over Pachuca.

Los Blancos secured their first victory under the former Spanish international but they were forced to do it the hard way in North Carolina.

On the back of a 1-1 draw with Al Hilal in their opening fixture in the USA, Alonso only made one starting change, as he looked to rally.

However, the plan was flipped on its head after just seven minutes at the Bank of America Stadium as Asencio was shown a straight red.

The defender was caught out by a long ball forward and hauled down Salomon Rondon in a clear foul.

Match referee Ramon Abatti Abel immediately produced a red card for denying a clear goal scoring opportunity to Rondon.

Real Madrid rally after Asencio red card

Despite the setback, Alonso’s charges cruised on, with goals from Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler before the break.

That set the platform after the restart as Fede Valverde made the result safe late on before a Pachuca consolation goal in the closing stages.

Up next for Real Madrid is a clash with RB Salzburg on June 27 in Philadelphia which will decide the winners of Group H.

Alonoso warns Asencio to learn red card lesson

Alonso opted against too much criticism against his defender but admitted it’s a mistake that cannot happen again.

“I will talk with Raul Asencio, but for sure, he needs to learn from these type of experiences,” he said at full time.

“Asencio shouldn’t have made that mistake. It’s important that he knows that.

“Early in the game you need to take chances, but not make a foul for a red card. He’s still young and this is an experience to think about for the future.”