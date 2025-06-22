Real Madrid seal Xabi Alonso’s first win despite Pachuca scare

The Xabi Alonso era at Real Madrid has its first win as Los Blancos sealed a 3-1 FIFA Club World Cup victory over Pachuca.

The La Liga giants struggled for fluidity in their opening game of the tournament up against Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

The heat and humidity of Miami saw Alonso’s reign kick off with a 1-1 draw and he demanded a response.

However, the boss’ message was heeded in the wrong way by defender Raul Asencio in the opening minutes against Pachuca in North Carolina, as he hauled down Salomon Rondon.

Asencio was shown an instant red card and Real Madrid were down to ten men after just seven minutes at the Bank of America Stadium.

Alonso needed resilience from his players and it came via a familiar source on 35 minutes.

Bellingham shines to ease Alonso pressure

Jude Bellingham has stepped up countless times in clutch moments during his two years in Madrid and he steamed onto Fran Garcia’s pass to fire home the breakthrough.

A late run from deep offered a further glimpse of how Alonso plans to utilise the England star in the months ahead as part of a reshaped midfield.

There was also a positive moment for player and manager just before the break as Arda Guler slotted home from close range to make it 2-0.

The Turkey international was the sole change from the Al Hilal game – replacing Rodrygo Goes – and Alonso’s call was justified.

Fede Valverde put the seal on the result late on and Alonso will be confident of a major step being taken as Pachucal grabbed a consolation goal from Elias Montiel.

Can Real Madrid qualify for the last 16?

Victory for Real Madrid knocks Pachuca out and moves Alonso’s team top of the group for now with four points.

Much will depend on RB Salzburg’s clash with Al Hilal, with Austrians already on three points and Al Hilal on one.

Anything less than capitulation against RB Salzburg on June 27 will seal a last 16 spot but there is work to do to finish top of Group H.

