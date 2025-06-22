Real Madrid have secured their first win under Xabi Alonso as the ten man La Liga giants sealed a 3-1 victory over Pachuca.

Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Fed Valverde were all on the scoresheet in North Carolina as Real Madrid keep their last 16 hopes alive.

Player ratings

Thibaut Courtois – 8

The Belgian made a string of key saves to keep Real Madrid in the game before Bellingham’s first-half breakthrough.

As Pachuca stepped up a gear after the restart, he came back to the fore, and underlined just how vital he is.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

A slight improvement from his Al Hilal debut but the former Liverpool man still looks like a work in progress.

Raul Asencio – 4

A disaster class from Asencio who saw red early on and almost cost Real Madrid a vital win.

Dean Huijsen – 6

Huijsen’s slack play allowed Rondon to steal in and put pressure on Asencio but the overall signs remain positive.

Fran Garcia -7

Real Madrid’s left back spot is up for debate right now, and Garcia is putting forward his case to stay in Alonso’s plans, with a superb assist for Bellingham.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 7

Another solid showing from the France international at the base of Alonso’s midfield.

Federico Valverde – 7.5

The Uruguayan showed no ill effects from his penalty frustration against Al Hilal and was full of running in a more advanced role and deserved his goal.

Jude Bellingham – 8

Just as the pressure was starting to ramp up, Bellingham showed his ability in those clutch moments, to race into the box and fire home.

Alonso is still working out how to utilise the England star but those late runs will be vital again next season.

Arda Guler – 8

Guler has admitted he wants to play more centrally under Alonso and he was given a chance as a high No.8 alongside Bellingham.

Took his goal calmly, after some superb link up from Trent and Gonzalo Garcia, and justified his start over Rodrygo.

Gonzalo Garcia – 7

No goal in North Carolina, but a smart assist for Guler, and he continues to be the unexpected break out star of the tournament for Alonso.

Vinicius Junior – 7

Some flashes of quality out wide, but he’s yet to hit full power in the USA.