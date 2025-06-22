Real Madrid have started a new era this summer, with Xabi Alonso now installed as the club’s newest head coach. And another addition to the first team has been Dean Huijsen, who arrived earlier this month from Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

Huijsen, who impressed on his Real Madrid debut in the 1-1 draw against Al Hilal, has already established himself as a regular starter. And upon speaking to the club’s official media channels (via Cadena SER), he spoke of his happiness at having made the move earlier this summer.

“For me it’s a dream. I think it’s a dream for every child to play for Real Madrid. It’s the best club in the world and I’m very proud and very happy to be here.”

Dean Huijsen delighted to be working with Xabi Alonso

Huijsen spoke on his early impressions on life at Real Madrid, and he also expressed his happiness at working under Alonso.

“There is a very good group here and the truth is that the dressing room is very united. We are very happy to have Xabi Alonso here as well. I think he has a lot of good ideas and we are going to have good years together.”

Huijsen looks to be an excellent signing for Real Madrid, and it would be no surprise to see him be an undisputed starter throughout the 2025-26 season despite only being 20 years of age. He will be competing with Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and David Alaba for two positions, or three if Alonso opts to bring back the system he used during his Bayer Leverkusen tenure.

There is a lot of excitement within Real Madrid for this Alonso era, but it won’t be until the start of the 2025-26 season that he can give a proper impression of how he wants his side to play. The Club World Cup will only be a small taster.